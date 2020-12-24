CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.18. 2,470,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

