CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,034 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

