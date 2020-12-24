Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. 81,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,751. The company has a market capitalization of $547.91 million, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carriage Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

