Carry Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Carry has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Carry has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00328543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,160,447,392 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.