Cartesi (CTSI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.16 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $9.32 million and $2.16 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00136390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00672790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00151269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00371170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,089,154 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.