carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $21,081.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00336874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

