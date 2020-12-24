Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) stock opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.88. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

