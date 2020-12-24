Cashaa (CAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.77 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $8.77 million and $154,072.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00331888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Cashaa

CAS is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.