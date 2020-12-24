CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Trading Up 5.5%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.07. 544,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 349,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $366.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

