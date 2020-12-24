Caspian Price Hits $0.0044 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $709.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

