Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP) Trading Up 2.1%

Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.71 ($0.02). Approximately 272,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,147,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £35.50 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

About Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

