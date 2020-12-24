Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRX stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

