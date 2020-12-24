Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

CPRX stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $354.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

