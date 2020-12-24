cbdMD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the typical daily volume of 393 call options.

Shares of YCBD opened at $3.36 on Thursday. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 31.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 415.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YCBD. TheStreet lowered cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

