CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 6.1%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.35. 604,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 748,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,356 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the period.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.