Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.64

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 1247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Several analysts have commented on CELH shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Get Celsius alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 614.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.