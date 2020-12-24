Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.78

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.68. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 17,702 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYAD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $107.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

