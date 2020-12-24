Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $7.61. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 5,006,590 shares traded.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.07.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.5892164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

