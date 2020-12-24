Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.88. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

