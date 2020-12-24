Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches Market Cap of $135,448.93

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $135,448.93 and approximately $133,007.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001360 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 729,470,230 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

