Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 11,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 87,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

CPYYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Centrica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Centrica alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Centrica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.