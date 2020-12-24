Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,215.83

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,215.83 ($15.88) and last traded at GBX 1,209.39 ($15.80), with a volume of 143877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,138 ($14.87).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 894.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 649.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 13.99.

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -7.206779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Preston sold 29,625 shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £25,181.25 ($32,899.46).

About Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

