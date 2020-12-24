CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Cap of $21.18 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00137545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00181539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00368962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00096296 BTC.

CertiK’s total supply is 100,607,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,735,084 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

