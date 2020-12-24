ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE:ECOM opened at $16.61 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Insiders have sold a total of 171,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.