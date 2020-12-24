Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,144 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $570.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

