Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Shutterstock worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 265.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $141,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,362. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $74.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

