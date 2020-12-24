Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,362 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YMAB opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.