Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 55.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 79,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cosan by 182.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cosan by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cosan by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Cosan Limited has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.0234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

CZZ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

