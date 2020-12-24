Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,952 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MSGE opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

