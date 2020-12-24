Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

