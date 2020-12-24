Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of GTLS opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $123.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 182,057 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

