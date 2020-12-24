China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.87 and last traded at $95.50. Approximately 4,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

CGHLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Gas in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33.

China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

