China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,534. The firm has a market cap of $532.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,570 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

