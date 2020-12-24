China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYD. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $672.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

