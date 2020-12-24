Christine Flores Sells 7,615 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $540,208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Christine Flores sold 23,924 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $936,385.36.

NYSE PINS opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

