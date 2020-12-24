Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 750 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50.

CIEN stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.