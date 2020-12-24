Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $67,829.05 and approximately $2.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00139967 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,873,411 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

