Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) Stock Price Down 25%

Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) shares were down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 178,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 759% from the average daily volume of 20,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

