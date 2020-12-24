CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.76 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 4.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

