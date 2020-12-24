Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $6.41 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 306.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 174.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 32.6% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

