Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.48

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 466490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

