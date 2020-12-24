CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.13. 74,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 83,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

CLP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

