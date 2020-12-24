Club Atletico Independiente 1-Day Volume Tops $272,137.00 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $272,137.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 174.9% against the dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00321029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Token Profile

Club Atletico Independiente is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar.

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

