CME Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 12,574 call options on the company. This is an increase of 692% compared to the typical volume of 1,587 call options.

CME opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.