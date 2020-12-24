CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CNA Financial worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 58,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. CNA Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

