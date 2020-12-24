CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

