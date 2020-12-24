Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:COCP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.72. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 29,445 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

