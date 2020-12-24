Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

