CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $6.36 million and $570,602.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00339149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00031708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

