CoinPoker Trading Up 9.2% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.16 million and $16,824.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00333194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CHP is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

